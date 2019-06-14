Two dead, six injured as car rams into rickshaw in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: At least two people lost their lives while six others suffered wounds when a speeding car rammed into a rickshaw in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area in the wee hours of Friday, reported ARY News.

Rescue sources relayed the accident occurred in Shehbaz commercial area of the DHA. The car while attempting a turn without reducing speed rammed into the rickshaw, they added.

Consequently, two people were killed on the spot while six others sustained injures.

A woman and child are among those killed in the accident.

Upon being informed of the incident, rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical attention.

Police said the driver of the car has been taken into custody, adding all the victims were travelling in the rickshaw.

