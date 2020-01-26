Woman died, five injured after US Embassy’s car hit another vehicle

ISLAMABAD: A woman died on the spot and five others wounded after their vehicle hit by an overspeeding car of US Embassy in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident took place at Faisal Chowk of the federal capital where the car belonging to US Embassy violated the traffic signal and ploughed into another vehicle, killing at least one woman on the spot while five others sustained injuries.

While taking immediate action over the incident, police officials have arrested the driver the US Embassy’s vehicle and lodged a case in Margala police station.

Police officials said the dead body and injured people were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The deceased woman is identified as Nadia Bibi, however, the identification of the other persons was not yet known.

Sources said all persons are belonging to one family in Rawalpindi who were heading towards Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Earlier on October 16 – 2018, a motorcyclist had been wounded after being hit by a vehicle of the United States consulate in Karachi.

A female official of the US consulate was driving the car when this accident took place in front of PIDC building. People surrounded the car which was later brought to a police station for investigation and the foreign woman travelled back to the consulate in another vehicle.

On April 7 – 2018, a United States diplomat, Colonel Joseph Emanuel, ran a red light and rammed into a motorcycle killing a Pakistani civilian. He was let go by police officials after the accident as he had diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution.

Col Joseph enjoyed diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961. A writ petition filed in the Islamabad High Court was also dismissed.

