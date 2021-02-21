Two drug peddlers shot dead, three arrested in Jhelum

JHELUM: Two drug peddlers were killed and three others were taken into custody after a shootout in Jhelum on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Shakir Hussain, the encounter took place in Shamali mohallah in Jhelum. Seeing the police party the drug peddlers opened the fire and as a result of retaliatory fire, two of the drug peddlers were killed and three others were arrested.

Three policemen also sustained bullet injuries, he added. The injured were moved to a nearby hospital. Weapons and contraband items were recovered from the custody of the dead.

Meanwhile, search operation in the area was underway.

Earlier this month, the police officials of Karachi’s Shah Latif Town arrested a member of an inter-provincial gang of drug peddlers.

The police recovered 1.5 kg of hashish, pistol, 24 founds and a cell phone from the custody of the accused.

The accused had confessed to his crime of supplying contraband items in Karachi, the police said. Further investigation from the accused was underway.

