Two FC personnel martyred in Chagai road mishap

QUETTA: Two soldiers of the Frontier Corps Balochistan were martyred and five others wounded when their vehicle collided with a truck near Dalbandin in Chagai district on Sunday.

The FC personnel were going back to Dalbandin after performing security duty of pilgrims when they met the accident.

The dead and injured personnel were shifted to the Frontier Corps hospital in Dalbandin where the injured were given medical treatment and later referred to Quetta for further treatment.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Abdul Qadir and Sepoy Abdul Aziz whose dead bodies are being sent to their native places.

Earlier, on Sept 30, a suicide bomber had imploded himself near a medical college, targeting security forces that resulted in the martyrdom of one law enforcer.

Miscreants aimed to target the ‘eagle squad’ of law enforcement in Loralai area of Balochistan who were on patrolling duty near a medical college.

The assailants were on a motorcycle, one of them was taken out by the firing of law enforcement officials whilst the other got near them and blew himself up with the help of a detonator he was wearing.

The Eagle Squad has been specially trained by the army to counter terrorist acts and targeted killings to ensure peace in the troublesome region.

