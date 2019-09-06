Two-headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey

A rare, two-headed timber rattlesnake was recently found by environmentalists in a New Jersey forest.

The 10-inch-long newborn — named Double Dave — has two fully formed heads with independent brains, but a single body.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The rattlesnake was discovered last month by environmentalists from the Herpetological Associates group, who study endangered and threatened reptiles.

Two of the company’s employees, Dave Schneider and Dave Burkett, were checking out a nest in Burlington County on Aug 25 where a timber rattlesnake was giving birth late last month and spotted the critter.

“It probably wouldn’t be able to survive in the wild,” Bob Zappalorti, an associate with the Herpetological Associates of Burlington County who found Double Dave, told NJ.com.

Zappalorti further told that a two-headed timber rattlesnake was found in 2009, but he believes Double Dave is the only one ever found in New Jersey.

Comments

comments