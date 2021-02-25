Two health officers suspended after used syringes found at scrap shop

LAHORE: Secretary Healthcare Punjab Muhammad Usman Thursday has suspended two deputy district health officers (DDHOs) from their posts after a huge number of used syringes were found at a scrap shop in the province, ARY News reported.

Earlier it was reported that the used syringes were being sold to a scrap dealer, after which the secretary of healthcare Punjab constituted a committee to investigate the matter.

Acting on the recommendations forwarded by the committee, two DDHOs were suspended from their jobs. Muhammad Usman said that action was taken after the sale of used syringes was found illegal.

He said that negligence was witnessed in disposing of the used syringes of the government hospital.

According to Global Statistics, in 2019, approximately 38 million people including 1.8 million children under 15 years of age around the world have HIV/AIDS.

The re-using needles, syringes and other injectable equipment puts others at risk of communicable diseases including HIV. Based on a published report by World Health Organization, in developing countries, up to 70% of injections are unsafe i.e., given with reused needle and syringe

Comments

comments