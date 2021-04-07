Web Analytics
Two held for selling fake coronavirus vaccine in KP

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two suspects over selling fake COVID-19 vaccine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

FIA’s Deputy Director Abdur Rehman, during the hearing of a case pertaining to COVID-19 vaccine price at Peshawar High Court, said that they have recovered a huge quantity of counterfeit medicines and coronavirus vaccine from their possession.

He apprised the court the investigations agency also traced a factory producing fake coronavirus vaccine and other drugs used for the deadly disease in Lahore. A police party had left for Lahore to seal the factory, the FIA’s deputy director added.

Read More: Doctor selling fake vaccine to cure coronavirus held in Karachi

Last year in March, police had nabbed an alleged doctor selling a vaccine to cure coronavirus in Defence area of the city.

According to police, it had carried out a raid at a fake clinic, where a doctor has advertised selling a vaccine to cure coronavirus. The police had arrested him and shifted to another location for probe into the matter.

According to SSP South, the man arrested was a dentist by profession and was identified as Dr Dedar. “He is booked under sections of Pakistan Penal Code for fooling people,” he had said.

