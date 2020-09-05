Two injured of Keamari oil terminal fire die in hospital

KARACHI: Two more injured of Keamari oil terminal fire succumbed to burn injuries at Civil Hospital Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The death toll of Thursday’s oil terminal blaze has reached to four. Both injured were admitted at Civil Hospital’s Burns Ward.

An injured of the fire incident still admitted at the hospital.

The fire had broke out at an oil terminal in Karachi’s Keamari on Thursday.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted injured to the Burns Ward at Civil Hospital.

The fire tenders of the city’s fire brigade and the Pakistan Navy teams participated in the firefighting at oil terminal.

The vehicular traffic on the road leading to the port was diverted to alternate route.

