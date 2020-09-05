Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Two injured of Keamari oil terminal fire die in hospital

keamari oil terminal fire, two die

KARACHI: Two more injured of Keamari oil terminal fire succumbed to burn injuries at Civil Hospital Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The death toll of Thursday’s oil terminal blaze has reached to four. Both injured were admitted at Civil Hospital’s Burns Ward.

An injured of the fire incident still admitted at the hospital.

The fire had broke out at an oil terminal in Karachi’s Keamari on Thursday.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted injured to the Burns Ward at Civil Hospital.

The fire tenders of the city’s fire brigade and the Pakistan Navy teams participated in the firefighting at oil terminal.

The vehicular traffic on the road leading to the port was diverted to alternate route.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Students, school staff to undergo COVID-19 tests in KP

Pakistan

Rains, flash floods kill 57 people in KP: PDMA

Pakistan

Pak Navy carries out relief operation in rain-hit areas of Sindh

Pakistan

‘PM to announce biggest development package for any city in country’s…


ARY NEWS URDU