Two killed, other two injured in firing over PSP office in Karachi

KARACHI: Two people were killed after gunmen opened fire on a Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) office in Nazimabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to senior superintendent police (SSP) central, unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire at PSP’s town office, Nazimabad, resulting in bullet wounds to four.

The injured were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where two injured succumbed to their bullet wounds. The body were identified as of Azhar and Naeem, the SSP central continued.

While the injured were identified as Fahad and Nasir. Heavy contingents of the law enforcing agencies including Rangers and police have reached the spot soon after the shootout.

The LEAs are collecting evidence from the crime scene for the probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, according to eye witnesses, four gunmen, who were riding over two bikes, opened fire.

Comments

comments