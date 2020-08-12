Two killed over honour in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: Two including a woman were killed over honour in Sindh’s district of Jacobabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the limits of Taju Dero PS. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital by the rescue teams.

On July 25, a man and his wife have been killed at their residence in the name of honour here in Nazimabad area of Karachi.

As per details, 50-year-old victim Saleem and his wife Hina were killed by two assailants, identified as brothers of the deceased woman. They had contracted love marriage some time ago.

Read more: Man kills sister, relative over honour in Karachi

According to a report, around 769 people including 510 females have been stabbed in the name of honour from 2014 to 2019 in Sindh while 108 women fell victim to it last year.

Police presented charge sheets in 649 cases and the courts awarded sentences to accused in 19 of those cases. Accused in 136 cases have been acquitted and 494 cases are still pending trial.

The conviction rate stood at a mere two per cent against the acquittal rate of 20.9pc.

Comments

comments