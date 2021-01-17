Web Analytics
Two killed in vehicle pile-up in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Dense fog led to the pile-up of several vehicles on the Daulatpur Bypass in Nawabshah on Sunday morning.

The intensity of the collision was so intense due to fog that claimed at least two lives and injuries to more than 20. The rescue teams have reached the spot after getting the information about the incident.

Several parts of the country have been blanket due to dense fog and the air, road and railway traffic was also disrupted.

Dense fog was also reported at Daharki, Pannu Aqil, Karamabad and Khairpur on Sukkur section of the motorway and dense fog blanketed the road at Gambat, the Motorway South Zone police stated.

Fog also covered the National Highway at Lahore, Pattoki, Okara, Sahiwal, Harappa, Cheechawatani, Mian Channu, Khaniwal and Multan, according to the road police.

