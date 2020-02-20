Two members of Task Force on coronavirus in Wuhan: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Thursday said that the two officials of Special Task Force are currently in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the coronavirus, to monitor the current situation of the Pakistani students, ARY News reported.

In her weekly briefing, Aisha Farooqui said the officials will remain in China till the situation gets better for the stranded Pakistani students in Wuhan and added they are in contact with them.

“The officials of the task force visited seven universities to analyze the situation.”

On Afghanistan, Miss Farooqui said Pakistan’s stance on Afghan peace process is clear and Islamabad will continue to play its role.

She said Pakistan is Pakistan is analyzing statements coming from Afghanistan after the polls.

The FO spokesperson hoped that occupied Kashmir issue will come under discussion during upcoming visit of the United States President Donald Trump to India.

Pakistan is hopeful that the US president will reiterated his offer of mediation on IoK between Pakistan and India.

Aisha Farooqui said operation against illegal immigrants in Saudi Arabia is not against Pakistan. Such operations are carried out in KSA before commencement of Holy month of Ramazan.

Comments

comments