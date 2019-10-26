Two minor siblings found dead with throats slit at Karachi graveyard

KARACHI: The bodies of two minor boys were found in a Karachi graveyard on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police said they received information about the discovery of the two bodies after a place was dug up in the New Karachi Industrial Area’s Sideeqabad cemetery.

They said a police team reached the spot in no time and began collecting evidence.

Subsequently, the bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy, the police said, adding the throats of the deceased, identified as Ali and Azaan, were slit with a sharp object.

The victims, who were brothers, had been missing for the last week, the police said.

Their father alleged in a statement before the police that his wife’s former husband got them killed.

Besides, the deceased’s neighbours recounted to the police that they had seen two accused, Sunny and Sona, taking the children away.

The suspects have also been taken into custody and further probe into the matter launched, the police said.

