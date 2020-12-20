Two more children die at Thar’s Mithi Civil Hospital

THARPARKAR: Two more children have died at Civil Hospital, Mithi in Thar region quoting provincial health department, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Overall 39 children have died of malnutrition and other diseases this month, local health officials said.

Total death count of children due to malnutrition and other diseases in Sindh’s desert district of Tharparkar has reached 755 this year, officials said.

More than 50 children have been under medical treatment at various government hospitals in Thar region.

The Supreme Court, had summoned the Sindh’s chief secretary and other top officials previously in a case pertaining to the deaths of children owing to malnutrition in Tharparkar.

Undernourishment and other health problems in the desert district continued to take toll of human lives in the area.

The authorities callous attitude and disregard towards the problem leading loss of innocent lives in the border district, which is rich with a huge coal reserve along with other natural resources.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF) in April last year stated that Pakistan is among the countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Comments

comments