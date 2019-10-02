Two more die in Rawalpindi due to dengue virus

RAWALPINDI: The dengue virus has claimed another two lives in Rawalpindi, taking the death toll to 27 in the city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, both of the deaths were reported from Holy Family Hospital. The first victim was Najma, a 55-year-old woman hailing from Rawalpindi, the other was man named Pervez, 50, from Islamabad.

On Sunday, as many as 596 more people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Islamabad within a span of 24 hours. Sources relayed that 526 people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease at government-run hospitals and 70 at private medical facilities.

Meanwhile, in Sindh, the number of deaths owing to dengue fever has reached 12.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Sources have claimed that the federal government has decided to conduct an investigation into the outspread of dengue fever. The government would engage global institutions for holding a probe into the spread of the deadly disease across the country.

Comments

comments