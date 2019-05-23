Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Two more polio cases surface in KP

Anti-polio drive

ISLAMABAD: Two more polio cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total number for the current year to 19 in Pakistan.

According to details, the new cases have been reported from Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu.

An official of Polio Virology Laboratory at the National Institute of Health (NIH), said that a nine-year-old girl was found to be infected with the poliovirus in D.I. Khan.

He said another case of a 17-month- old girl was surfaced from Bannu.

Recently, on Monday, 17-month-old girl in North Waziristan was confirmed to contract have polio virus.

Five months into the 2019 and the number of polio cases reported from KP has reached 13 which is equal to the cases reported in the province in 2016.

The number of total polio cases this year has climbed to 19 — 13 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three from Punjab and three from Sindh.

The vaccination campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistna has seen major setbacks in recent weeks.

Misinformation and anti-vaccine narrative remains one of key challenges in Pakistan’s fight against the crippling disease.

Pakistan is one of the three remaining countries in the world where poliomyelitis (polio) is still categorised as an endemic viral infection.

The others being Afghanistan and Nigeria.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Saudi oil facility a breath of fresh air, says Usman Buzdar

Business

CAA ends aeronautical charges under new aviation policy

Pakistan

Govt removes Finance Secretary Younus Daga

Pakistan

Lawyer sentenced to 18 years for smashing chair on judge’s head


ARY NEWS URDU