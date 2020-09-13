Two more succumb to COVID-19 in Sindh; 204 others infected

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that two more people have died from novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Sindh, taking the overall death toll to 2445, ARY News reported.

CM Murad in a daily Covid-19 situation said that 204 more people infected with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 132,084.

He maintained that 14,914 samples were tested today, which detected 204 cases of COVID-19. Overall 10,33,169 tests have been conducted in the province since the first case emerged in the province in February.

The chief minister said that 163 more COVID-19 patients recuperated during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 127,449.

“Currently 2190 patients are under treatment in Sindh,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Six deaths and 526 COVID-19 infections have been reported during the last 24 hours across the country, confirmed the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).

The statistics provided by NCOC stated that 6,379 patients died of coronavirus, whereas, the number of active cases of COVID-19 reached to 5,673 and a total of 310,481 cases reported so far.

Read: NCOC issues guidelines for sending children to schools

Overall 289,429 patients have recovered from the virus and the country conducted 31,411 coronavirus tests. 1,000 COVID-19 patients including 96 put on ventilators are currently admitted to 735 hospitals of the country.

