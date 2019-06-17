Two more youth martyred in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district of India-held Kashmir on Monday.

The youth were killed by Indian troops during a violent cordon and search operation at Bidoora-Achabal in Islamabad district, according to Kashmir Media Service.

The Indian forces cordoned off the area before launching the operation with mobile internet services suspended in the district to avoid protests.

A human rights group, Amnesty International, had last week said the Indian government is widely misusing law allowing for detention without trial in Occupied Kashmir.

Head of Amnesty International India Aakar Patel said the Public Safety Act is a “lawless law” under which the authorities hold children, old people and the disabled.

He said this act is contributing to inflaming tensions between the state authorities and local populace and must be immediately repealed.

According to the statement, the Public Safety Act circumvents the criminal justice system in Kashmir to undermine accountability, transparency and respect for human rights. It said, the text of the PSA violates several of India’s obligations under international human rights law, including respecting detainees’ fair trial rights.

