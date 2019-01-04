Two MQM-London’s members among six arrested by Rangers in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Friday arrested six suspects, including two affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) group, during raids in the various parts of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of the paramilitary force, the raids were carried out in areas of Defence, Memon Goth and Sir Syed, in which four street criminals and drug-peddlers were apprehended.

Two suspects, having links with the MQM-London fraction, were also taken into the custody from Karachi’s area of defence.

Weapons, arms and ammunitions and contraband items were confiscated from the possession of the arrested outlaws.

In a separate action on December 11, the Rangers had arrested two members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) South Africa network.

According to ARY News correspondent, Rangers had arrested two suspects identified as Mustaqeem and Muqeem from North Karachi.

The paramilitary agency personnel conducted a raid at a house in Azizabad, Federal B Area, pointed out by the two accused, and recovered large quantity of arms and munitions, Rangers spokesperson said.

According to spokesman, 195 rifle grenades, 98 40mm grenades, 52 hand-grenades, 13 illuminate grenades, 19 Avan bombs, 11 RPG7 rockets, 49 safety fuses, 170 detonators, 17 kilo plastic explosives, two RPGs, one grenade launcher, 2MP5 six MG, five LMGs, one HMG and two snipers were among the captured munitions.

