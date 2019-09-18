Two MQM-London target killers arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The police here on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two suspected target killers associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) during action in Orangi Town area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

“Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted in Orangi Town and arrested two target killers associated with MQM-L”, the police said.

The target killers were identified as Faraz Fajju and Zeeshan Chilli, who were wanted to the police in murder cases of policemen and others.

Earlier, Police had claimed to have rounded up a suspected target killer affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-London) and his accomplice in Karachi on March 18.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir had said that a police party, on a tip off, conducted raid at a house in Mubaina Town and apprehended a suspected MQM-London target killer and his accomplice.

The police officer had said that the suspects were identified as Abbas alias Chadda and Masood alias Bablo.

