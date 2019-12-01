Two Pak Army officers injured as Indian forces resort to cross-LoC firing

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday.

“Indian Army’s unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri, Rawalakot Sector along LOC. Mortor rounds fired on Pakistani Post,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said in a Twitter statement.

It said the Pakistani forces effectively responded to the Indian ceasefire breach as two officers of the Pakistan Army got injured during an exchange of fire.

Indian Army’s unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri, Rawalakot Sector along LOC. Mortor rounds fired on Pakistani Post. Indian fire effectively responded. During exchange of fire two officers of Pakistan Army got injured. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 1, 2019

Earlier, on Sept 29, Indian forces had resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nakyal and Rakh Chakri sectors.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), three civilians were injured as a result of the callous act of aggression whereas 13-year-old boy, Zeeshan Ayub and 60-year-old Salamat Bibi were martyred. The Indian forces had targeted a populous area alongside the border.

The Pakistani forces retaliated with full force to the Indian aggression, putting an end to the cross border firing for the time being.

