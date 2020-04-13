Two Pak Army pilots martyred in Gujrat aircraft crash: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two pilots were martyred on Monday as Pakistan Army’s Mushshak trainer aircraft crashed near Gujrat, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The aircraft was on a routine training flight, when it crashed.

Both the pilots named Major Umer and Lieutenant Faizan were martyred in the the incident, said the military’s media wing.

Major Umer hailed from Gujrat, while Lieutenant Faizan was resident of Kalkahar.

In March, ,the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Wing Commander Noman Akram had embraced martyrdom, when F-16 jet crashed near Islamabad’s Shakarparian area.

According to PAF, the F-16 jet had crashed near the Chand Tara area while rehearsing for the March 23 Parade.

A board of inquiry was ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident, said PAF spokesperson.

Earlier in February, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed in Mardan’s Takht-i-Bahi area during a routine flight.

