Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Indian ceasefire violations along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the restive Line of Control (LoC) in the Dewa sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The director general of the military’s media wing in a Twitter statement said Indian ceasefire violations continued along the frontier over the last 36 hours.

“Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too,” the DG ISPR said.

“In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat,” he added.

Indian CFVs along LOC during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat. pic.twitter.com/yFuBqPgFVv — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 26, 2019

Earlier, on Dec 22, the DG ISPR had said Indian army suffered heavy casualties and damage to its posts when the Pakistan Army responded to ceasefire violation from across the LOC.

The ISPR chief tweeted: “Intermittent CFVs by Indian Army continue along LOC, being befittingly responded. In response to CFV in Dewa Sector reports of damage to Indian posts and heavy casualties to Indian soldiers.

“No major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley as being propagated by Indian Media,” the tweet said.

Comments

comments