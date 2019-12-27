Two Pakistanis drown as boat capsizes off Turkey, confirms FO  

ISLAMABAD: Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident of a boat capsizing in Lake Van, Bitlis province in the east of Turkey, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has confirmed that at least two Pakistanis among seven drowned in the incident, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that as per the information shared by the Turkish authorities, a total of 71 individuals of various nationalities were present on the boat when it capsized including 25 from Pakistan.

Other 23 Pakistani nationals present on the boat have been rescued and are with the local Turkish authorities. Those in need of medical attention are being treated in local hospitals, read the statement.

She said, “Our embassy in Turkey and consulate general in Istanbul are in contact with the local Turkish authorities to seek further information and provide all possible assistance to the Pakistani nationals involved.”

The spokesperson noted that Pakistan’s missions in Turkey are in touch with the local authorities to ascertain the identity of the deceased individuals.

The families of the deceased will be notified upon confirmation of their identities and all possible assistance will be extended to the bereaved families for repatriation of the remains of their loved ones.

