Two Palestinian teenagers martyred by Israeli troops at Gaza border

GAZA: Two Palestinians were martyred by Israeli soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian health ministry said on Friday.

Ali Al-Ashqar, 17, was shot in the neck by Israeli fire along the border fence east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, a health ministry spokesman said.

A second teenager was shot in the stomach east of Gaza City, the spokesman said, later identifying him as Khaled al-Rabaee, 14.

Palestinians have been holding weekly protests along the fortified border fence since March 2018.

The protesters are calling for Israel to end its crippling siege on the coastal enclave as well as demanding the right to return to lands their families fled in 1948.

At least 308 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli troops in Gaza since the protests began, the majority during the demonstrations.

