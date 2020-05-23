Two Passengers who survive in deadly Karachi air crash

KARACHI: Bank of Punjab CEO Zafar Masood and another passenger Muhammad Zubair, of ill-fated PK-8303, are two fortunate survivors in Karachi air crash on Friday that claimed 97 lives, ARY News reported.

Two survivors of the air crash have been out of danger and under medical care at a private hospital in Karachi.

“Darkness engulfed the airliner after the crash,” said Muhammad Zubair, a Sialkot native, who was traveling in Lahore to Karachi PK-8303 flight. “There were sounds of crying,” he told mediapersons.

“I saw light on a side and found passage out of the crashed aircraft,” Zubair added.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani in his twitter message said that he met Mohammad Zubair was who was injured in the air crash. “He has 31 percent body burns and will recover soon with the grace of God”, the minister said.

“Muhammad Zubair told me that the aircraft tried for a landing at the airport but returned from (unsuccessful) attempt at the runway and met the accident,” Saeed Ghani said.

Bank of Punjab CEO Zafar Masood, who is other survivor of the tragic mishap was said to be removed from the aircraft by the local volunteers on self help basis.

“After the air crash Zafar Masood was landed at the roof of a vehicle (perhaps due to the impact),” prominent social worker Faisal Edhi told media. A smiling photograph of Zafar Masood come to fore when he is being rescued by the relief workers.

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar telephoned Zafar Masood at hospital and inquired about his health.

It is to be mentioned here that the investigators have found black box of the aircraft. The safety investigation board has taken the black box and a part of the crashed in its possession for investigation.

