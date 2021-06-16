Two people charged after trying to break into Toronto mosque

TORONTO: Two people are facing charges after allegedly trying to break into a mosque in Scarborough, Toronto.

Toronto police were called to the Islamic Institute of Toronto near Finch Avenue East and Neilson Road shortly before noon.

According to police, two people believed to be under the influence of illicit drugs tried to gain entry into the mosque. Police said a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested and are facing a number of charges, including break and enter and uttering threats.

Police did not say why the two were trying to get into the mosque, which is closed because of COVID-19.

The Muslim community has been on edge since June 6 when a family of five was struck by a driver in London, Ont. in a deadly attack police have said was motivated by hatred of Muslims.

Toronto Mayor John Tory acknowledged the incident on social media Tuesday night, saying that threatening incidents such as these “increase people’s fear and anxiety.”

“I want members of our Muslim community to know that we continue to stand with them and condemn this totally unacceptable and clearly criminal behaviour,” Tory said. “Our work to fight Islamophobia will continue along with all our efforts to ensure no faith community in our city lives in fear.”

