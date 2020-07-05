Two people injured in leopard attack in Murree suburb

ISLAMABAD: Two people suffered wounds when a leopard assaulted them in a suburb of Murree.

The incident took place on Saturday when the big cat attacked two people, travelling on a motorcycle, in the Kaldina suburban area of the capital, inflicting injuries on both of them.

The injured identified as Murad Ali, a resident of the Sindhian village, and Muddasir Abbasi, a resident of Satra Meel, put up resistance, forcing the leopard to flee, according to reports.

On getting information, local people reached the scene of the incident and shifted both injured to Tehsil Headquarters, Hospital for medical attention. They were discharged after being administered medical aid.

Earlier, on Jan 15, villagers had shot dead a snow leopard after it attacked a residential area and injured a man.

The wild cat was killed after it injured a man in Sar Banda, Swat. Locals said the leopard ate many animals and had also injured several villagers.

