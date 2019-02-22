Two people killed in Karachi shooting

KARACHI: At least two people were killed when unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire at a hotel near Karachi’s UP Mor, reported ARY News.

Police, quoting eyewitnesses, said three people were getting into their vehicle after having a meal at the hotel when assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at them.

Two of them sustained gunshot wounds and died before being taken to hospital for medical attention, a police official said.

Upon being informed of the incident, a contingent of the police and Rangers personnel reached the spot and cordoned it off to gather evidence.

The SSP central said a 9mm pistol was used in the crime as five empties (spent bullet casings) have been recovered from the crime scene.

Citing initial investigation, he said the incident appeared to be the result of personal enmity.

Earlier this week, a Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader was killed in an armed attack near Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi.

Read Also: PSP leader Abdul Habib killed in Karachi firing

According to the police, unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at the car of PSP leader Abdul Habib, critically wounding him.

Condemning the incident, PSP chief Syed Mustafa Kamal demanded the provincial government to ensure the swift arrest of the culprits and their facilitators involved in the murder of his party leader.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman, condemning the murder of the PSP leader, said the Sindh government has completely failed to provide protection to the denizens of the metropolis.

