‘Miracle’: Two planes collide in mid-air, but no deaths  

In a ‘miracle’, no-one was seriously injured after two small planes collided in mid-air and one of them crashed into a river in Ottawa on Sunday.

According to the officials of Ottawa Fire Services, one pilot, who was in his 70, suffered minor injuries after his plane crashed in the accident.

After being informed rescue officials rushed to the scene and retrieve the pilot from the river. He received only scrapes and bruises in the accident. The pilot was discharged from the hospital after first aid.

The firefighters secured the plane’s wreckage, which was upside down in the water. A local resident said that he saw a float plane go into a spiral after the collision and then crash nose-first into the river, CBC reported.

The pilot managed to get out on his own before being pulled onto a pontoon boat and taken to shore, he added.

The second plane was able to land safely at the airport but had sustained nose-wheel damage in the crash, said the fir officials.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was aware of the collision and is gathering information.

