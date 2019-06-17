Two policemen killed in armed attack in Karachi’s Orangi Town

KARACHI: Two policemen were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Karachi’s Orangi Town on Monday, reported ARY News.

Police relayed the firing incident took place in Orangi Town No 4 area at around 8am. Both the police personnel were on their way on a motorbike to report for duty when they were fired at by four armed men who were riding two motorcycles.

Upon being informed of the incident, a police team reached the site and cordoned it off to collect evidence. The bodies were shifted to a nearby medical facility for medico legal formalities.

The SSP West said four spent bullet casings of a 9mm pistol were recovered from the scene. Citing initial investigation, he said the attack appeared to be targeted one.

The killed policemen, posted in Mominabad, were identified as Sepoy Allahdita and Sepoy Ahmed Ali.

Taking notice of the shooting incident, Additional Inspector General Amir Sheikh sought a report from the SSP West in this regard.

It is noteworthy that a suspected robber was shot dead in an unsuccessful robbery bid in Liaquatabad earlier today.

Police said the killed suspect along with his accomplice attempted to loot a citizen who opened fire at one of them. As a result, one suspect was killed while the other managed to flee from the crime scene. The killed suspect was identified as Amir.

