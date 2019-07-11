Two abducted siblings brutally murdered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two siblings who went missing from Bismillah city, area of Hyderabad were brutally murdered by a kidnapper on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to details, an eight-year-old minor girl along with her 12-year-old brother Qadir Baksh went outside on Tuesday to buy yogurt from a shop when a suspect tried to kidnap them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The kidnapper injured 12-year-old Qadir with a dagger when he stopped him from kidnapping his sister. Qadir was shifted to hospital for medical aid but succumbed to his wounds later.

After two days, the tortured body of a minor girl was also found from the apartment on Thursday. Her body was shifted to a hospital which was identified by the father with clothes and shoes. She was murdered brutally.

It was also learnt that Police officials showed leniency and didn’t take the kidnapping issue seriously that caused the loss of lives of the brother and sister.

The family of deceased siblings held a protest outside Hyderabad Press Club with the dead bodies and demanded justice. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking the notice of incident has summoned report from police officials.

