Two soldiers martyred, 9 terrorists killed in N.Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI: Security forces in an exchange of fire killed nine terrorists in North Waziristan region, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

Two soldiers martyred during the exchange of fire with terrorists, the military’s media wing said.

The forces launched an operation on a tip-off about presence of terrorists at Dosali Khesora area of North Waziristan, the ISPR said.

Security forces killed nine terrorists in the operation, while a terrorist also arrested.

In the shootout two soldiers were martyred and five injured, according to the military statement.

Martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naek Abdul Waheed and sepoy Saqamdad. Lance Naek Abdul Waheed was a native of Muzaffarabad, while sepoy Saqamdad was belong to Abbottabad, the statement said.

Earlier, on April 13 security forces shot dead two terrorists in an intelligence based operation in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel area, while a soldier identified as Naek Adil Shehzad was also martyred in the incident.

On April 11, two soldiers had embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the ISPR.

Seven terrorists were also killed during the operation.

The martyred soldiers were identified as 31-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Sajid, who hailed from Abbotabad, and 23-year old Sepoy Momin Shah, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan.

