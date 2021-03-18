Two stabbed over car parking issue in Karachi

KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, two people were stabbed over a dispute that occurred on car parking in Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in residential apartments located at Shahrai-e-Faisal, where a man named Ibrahim stabbed two people after a heated debate over the car parking issue.

The injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment. The attacker fled the scene, while the police have lodged the case of the incident.

“We are searching the Ibrahim.” The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

In a separate incident of stabbing, last year, a man was stabbed to death with multiple knife attacks by a person for harassing his wife in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore.

According to police, the accused had claimed that the victim was involved in allegedly harassing his wife and therefore he killed him with multiple stabbings.

