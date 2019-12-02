Two students held for questioning in DHA girl kidnapping case

KARACHI: Police have taken two young men into custody for questioning in connection with a probe into the shocking kidnapping of a 20-year-old female student in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), ARY News reported.

Dua Mangi and her friend, Haris, were strolling along the road in DHA’s Bukhari Commercial area when unidentified armed men in a car intercepted them and took away the girl after shooting and injuring her friend on Saturday evening.

The arrested men, who are said to be students, have been shifted to an undisclosed location by the Darakshan police for interrogation.

Yesterday, the probe team investigating the abduction incident had visited the site on Sunday morning to collect evidence and CCTV footage of the spot and record statements of eyewitnesses.

The investigators found an empty shell of a 9mm pistol from the spot and recorded statements of eyewitnesses.

A waiter at a tea shop in the area, which Dua along with Haris has been frequenting for the past four months, recounted to the police that they both would visit the shop more often than not. He said he never witnessed anything untoward during their visits over this period.

An FIR has been registered on a complaint of the father of the boy who was wounded by the kidnappers under charges of abduction and attempt to murder.

A CCTV camera footage acquired by ARY shows the culprits getting out of a car and shooting at Haris whilst abducting his friend Dua.

Comments

comments