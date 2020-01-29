Two more suspected coronavirus cases surface in Lahore: sources    

LAHORE: Two more suspects cases of deadly novel coronavirus (NCV) were reported in Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that a woman,23, and her three-year-old son with symptoms of deadly coronavirus were admitted at the Services Hospital in Lahore.

Their blood samples have been sent to a laboratory for confirmation of the deadly virus.

Read More: First coronavirus case diagnosed in Pakistan: sources

Earlier on January 25, the first case of coronavirus had been diagnosed in Multan after a man showing symptoms of the deadly virus was admitted to Nishtar Hospital.

According to sources, the coronavirus patient first travelled from China to Dubai and had reached in Karachi on January 21. After landing in Karachi he had left for Multan through Pakistan International Airline flight PK-332.

A patient whose identification was unknown had been shifted to Nishtar Hospital after his condition had turned deteriorated. He had been shifted to the isolation ward.

