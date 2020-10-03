ISLAMABAD: The cases of novel coronavirus have surfaced in a federal government educational institution here, sources said.

According to sources, two cases of COVID-19 have been reported at College for Boys in sector G-6 (III) area of Islamabad,

Two teachers including the vice principal of the college have been reported positive for coronavirus, according to the sources.

The authorities likely to seal the college after emergence of confirmed cases of coronavirus, sources said.

An educational institute in Islamabad was earlier sealed after the emergence of novel coronavirus case in September.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the institution was sealed after surfacing of 16 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the contact tracing was started after the cases, to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Pakistan reopened schools, colleges and universities on September 16 under standard operating procedures (SOPs), ending a nearly six-month-long closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said eight more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the country during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,507.

As many as 35,071 samples were tested during this period, out of which 553 turned out to be positive. The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 313,984 with the addition of the new cases.

There are 8,884 active Covid-19 cases as 298,593 patients have recuperated from the infection.

