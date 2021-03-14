Two teenagers film themselves killing a bird, arrested

Two Australian teenagers were arrested after a video was posted on social media showing a waterbird being bashed to death.

The teens, aged 18 and 13, were part of a group fishing from a wharf at Walsh Bay in New South Wales on March 9 when the cormorant was caught on a fishing line.

The animal was dragged across the concrete. The teens allegedly repeatedly kicked and stabbed the bird before another teenager allegedly killed it by stomping on its head.

Footage of the incident has caused widespread outrage after it was shared on Facebook.

The two were arrested on Saturday. The 18-year-old has been charged with serious animal cruelty and was granted conditional bail. He is expected to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on March 31.

The 31-year-old was dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

The New South Wales Department of Primary Industries said the video was “cruel and abhorrent”. “(We) been made aware of a disturbing video which appears to depict the cruel and abhorrent treatment of a cormorant sea bird at Walsh Bay,” a spokesperson said.

“This video has been reported to NSW Police and RSPCA NSW.” “RSPCA NSW is aware of vision depicting animal cruelty towards a bird in Sydney,” they said.

“The footage circling online is being assessed by RSPCA NSW Inspectors and is currently under investigation.”

