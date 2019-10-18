Two terrorists killed in failed attack on security post in Loralai

QUETTA: At least two terrorists blew themselves up after a failed attack on a security check post in Loralai on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the unidentified terrorist ambushed a security check post located in Loralai but the security officials thwarted the attack and started retaliatory fire.

The officials said that the terrorists blew themselves up when the security forces besieged them. The officials further said that two security personnel sustained bullet injuries during exchange of fire with the terrorists.

Read More: Six terrorists killed in CTD operation in Quetta

Earlier on September 4, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the forces in a joint operation had killed six terrorists in Quetta.

Three security men were also injured in the exchange of fire with terrorists this morning at Quetta’s Eastern Bypass area. The injured were transferred to a nearby hospital for medical attendance.

Two suicide bombers had detonated their explosives during the operation while four others had been killed in the encounter with the law enforcement agencies, sources had said.

Comments

comments