Two women viciously tortured for resisting rape bid in Indian state of Bihar

A local ward councillor viciously tortured a 48-year-old woman and her newly married 19-year-old daughter in Vaishali’s Bihari village for resisting rape bid.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the police taking notice of the matter arrested the ward councillor, a barber and three others on Thursday.

The local police said that ward councillor Mohammad Khurshid and his henchmen tortured the women, shaved their head and forced them to parade across the village.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Bhagwanpur police station confirmed the incident and said that the matter is under investigation.

“Half a dozen people barged into the victims’ house and attempted to rape the daughter.”

After the mother tried to rescue her daughter, the accused physically assaulted the two women.

One of the accused beat them with wooden sticks, dragged them outside their house and held a ‘panchayat’.

One of the victims informed the police that around 6.30 pm, half a dozen armed men forcibly barged her house and attempted to rape her.

Eyewitnesses said that Khurshid alleged that the duo was involved in a flesh trade racket. A case has been registered against seven people.

