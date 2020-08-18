27 Acts, 39 ordinances promulgated in two years: Law Ministry

ISLAMABAD: In last two years of the government 27 Acts of Parliament and 39 ordinances were promulgated, the Ministry of Law said in its performance report on Tuesday.

According to ARY News, the Ministry of Law on Tuesday said in a statement that it has prepared ‘e-office software’ but lacking funds and computers for utilization of this software.

The ministry appointed judges and law officers at administrative tribunals and special courts in past two years, the ministry said in its report.

Moreover, setting up of new special courts across the country is also on the card.

The ministry provided legal advice to various ministries and government departments over 600 legal matters in last two years, according to the report.

The ministry also reviewed 641 international agreements and memorandum of understanding.

The ministry also tackled 4699 applications for review of the rules of various institutions and departments, the ministry said.

The ministry also received 345 private members’ bills from the parliament for review and opinion.

The law ministry also handling 9450 cases related to the federal government, according to the report.

The ministry of law also overseeing extension work at Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, according to the report.

A number of key members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet held a joint press conference today to reveal what the PTI government has achieved during two years of its rule.

