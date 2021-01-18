Two young men fighting for life after horror high-speed motorcycle crash in Adelaide

In CCTV footage the rider and his passenger can be seen on Guilford Avenue seconds before hitting a ditch at the Maud Street intersection.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene around 1.30am to find the men being helped by an off-duty paramedic who lived nearby.

“I heard them coming down the road, sounded a bit too fast, and a sudden stop and then they were both on the ground,” witness John Kukula told 9News.

“(The off-duty paramedic) was getting them on their side and taking the helmet off one of them … I don’t know if he had a helmet on … I couldn’t see it.”

Major crash officers closed the road for more than seven hours today, examining whether speed or other factors played a part in the crash. The incident happened in a 50km/h zone.

9News understands locals have long feared a serious accident would happen at the dangerous dip in the road because the only warning signs are more than 100 metres away.