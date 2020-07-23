UAE assures Islamabad to protect employment of Pakistani labourers

ISLAMABAD/ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has assured Pakistan of full cooperation to resolve issues of unemployed Pakistani labourers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The federal government has expedited its efforts for resolution of issues being faced by Pakistani labourers in UAE.

Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis, met UAE Minister of Human Resources Nasser bin Thani Juma Al Hamli and highlighted the difficulties being suffered by Pakistanis residing in UAE.

They have held discussions over the restoration of Pakistanis on their jobs and special measures for the safe return of the labourers amid coronavirus crisis.

The UAE minister on behalf of the government assured full cooperation over the issue of unemployed Pakistanis. They also agreed to further enhance inter-ministerial ties between both countries.

The minister said that Pakistan is a brotherly country and Abu Dhabi-Islamabad ties will be strengthened besides protecting the Pakistani labourers and their employment.

Zulfiqar Bukhari thanked Nasser bin Thani in his Twitter message, saying that the assistance of the UAE government is substantial in easing hardships of Pakistani labourers. The special assistant said that the cause is very dear to the premier Imran Khan’s heart and he was looking forward to continuing brotherly relations and cooperation between both countries.

