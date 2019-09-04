Web Analytics
UAE, Saudi Arabian FMs arriving in Pakistan to discuss Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministers are arriving in Pakistan today to discuss grave situation in occupied Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, the FM said, the Kashmir conflict has gained world’s attention and he has been talking to 2-4 FMs every day to keep the world updated about the daily atrocities and worsening in the held valley.

” The situation in IoK is a developing one, with each day under curfew marking the deepening of a terrible humanitarian crisis. We’ll continue to keep the world informed as we continue to strive to fight for the rights of the ppl of Kashmir through every possible diplomatic avenue.”

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, are arriving in Islamabad today to discuss with Pakistani leadership the critical situation arising out of India’s illegal and unilateral actions in Occupied Kashmir.

During their stay, they will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

