Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Uber rider who coughed on driver faces jail

uber-rider-cough-jail

An Uber bully who coughed on a driver has been charged with assault and robbery after turning herself in.

Arna Kimiai, 24, who attacked her Nepalese Uber driver, Subhakar Khadka, on March 7 after he asked her to wear a mask, has been at-large for more than a week. She communicated through lawyers that she intended to turn herself to the San Francisco Police on March 11.

Finally, that’s happened, according to a police statement. Kimiai is facing charges of battery of a transit employee, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a crime, in addition to breaking COVID mandates.

“The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” Tracy McCray, head of the San Francisco police department’s robbery detail, said in a statement to VICE News on Friday.

In total, Kimiai is facing up to 20 years in prison. The charge of battery of a transit employee comes with a potential one year in prison and up to $10,000, and the first-degree robbery charge could land her in prison for 3-9 years. A sentence for Kimiai’s conspiracy to commit a crime charge holds a potential of one year in prison.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Airline worker goes ‘to infinity and beyond’ to reunite toddler with lost…

Offbeat

Massive snake attacks zookeeper, video goes viral

Offbeat

Another man caught on camera spitting on roti while baking in India

Offbeat

Nephew stabs uncle after a fight over Netflix password

[X] Close