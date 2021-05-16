UFO spotted flying near navy ship before disappearing into water, video goes viral

The video went viral on social media that showed an unidentified flying object (UFO) was spotted flying near a US Navy ship before completely disappearing into the ocean.

The mysterious object was spotted flying at varying speeds near the US Navy ship. According to the reports, the footage was taken at the Combat Information Center (CIC) of the USS Omaha, which is off the coast of San Diego.

It emerged that the video was taken in July 2019 that has become viral on social media after being shared by investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell on May 14.

He wrote, “The US Navy photographed and filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs and advanced trans medium vehicles; here is some of that footage.”

“This footage was filmed in the CIC (Combat Information Center) of the USS Omaha on July 15th, 2019 in a warning area off San Diego. This footage depicts a UAP event series that reached a crescendo with one of the unknown targets entering the water. No wreckage found. None of the unknown craft were recovered,” he added.

The UFO was at least 6-feet in diameter and moved at speeds of 46 mph to 158 mph before disappearing into the water, Jeremy also shared additional details about the video and the mysterious object.

“It is noted in intelligence reports that the “spherical” craft appeared to be trans medium capable, and was observed descending into the water without destruction.”

“We do not know what, if anything, the Navy or Pentagon might be willing to say about the USS Omaha incident, but we are confident the incident is a legitimate mystery and look forward to whatever information might be forthcoming,” he concluded.

According to reports, the Pentagon has confirmed the authenticity footage taken aboard the USS Omaha and has said it is being investigated by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force (UAPTF)

