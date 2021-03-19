UHS continues clinical trial of another COVID-19 vaccine

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has continued the clinical trials of another Chinese vaccine, ZF2001, for the prevention of COVID-19, ARY News reported on Friday.

The researchers at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) completed the screening of 250 volunteers. The spokesperson said that the COVID-19 vaccine is in trial phases and currently unavailable in market.

The vaccine has been administered to 70 volunteers and its approval for clinical trials was granted by National Bioethics Committee (NBC) and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). The clinical trials of the ZF2001 vaccines are also being carried out in Indonesia and Uzbekistan.

ZF2001 vaccine is developed by Chinese Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

It has been targeted to recruit 10,000 volunteers for the clinical trials of the new COVID-19 vaccines in Pakistan prior to the commencement of Ramazan month, said the spokesperson, adding that all protocols are being maintained during the vaccine trial.

It appealed to citizens not to be suspicious and take part in its clinical trial.

Earlier in October last year, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had issued a three-year license to the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trails.

The UHS had been given license by the DRAP so that it could be used as a site for the phase-III clinical trial of a Chinese vaccine. The permission included a trial of the vaccine on humans for three years at the UHS.

