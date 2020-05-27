UHS team identifies four more bodies of PK-8303 crash victims

KARACHI: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has identified four more bodies of the victims of PIA’s flight PK-8303, which crashed in Karachi on last Friday, ARY News reported.

According to reports, a team of the UHS experts has identified four unidentified bodies of the ill-fated PIA flight within last 36 hours.

Except two survivors, all 97 passengers and crew members of the aircraft that crashed into a residential area near Karachi airport were confirmed dead. However, no resident of the Model Colony’s Jinnah Garden where the plane crashed was among the deceased.

The experts’ team has formally informed Sindh Police department and the medico-legal officer Sindh about identification of the bodies of crash victims.

According to sources, the UHS experts have identified bodies according to the forensic dentistry or forensic odontology applying the knowledge of dental treatment of a person.

All four unidentified bodies have been identified with their previous record of dental treatment under internationally accepted guidelines, sources said.

The bodies have been kept at the Edhi mortuary and the families have been advised to contact with the facility to collect the remains of their dear-ones.

