UHS VC gets show-cause notice over clinical trials of Covid vaccine

LAHORE: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has sought an explanation from the University of Health Sciences (UHS) vice chancellor for going ahead with clinical trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine without prior approval.

Sources said the drug regulator issued a show-cause notice to Prof Dr Javed Akram to explain his position in this regard within three days’ time or else unilateral action will be taken against him.

Read More: 539 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths reported in last 24 hours

They said the UHS VC didn’t apply to the DRAP’s Clinical Committee to conduct clinical trials of vaccine.

DRAP cleared that it has not approved any clinical trials and that clinical study without its approval breach Clinical Trial Bio-Study Rules 2017. It asked the UHS to immediately stop the clinical study of vaccines and explain as to why the university started clinical trials without approval from the drug regulator.

Read More: Top US virus expert warns COVID-19 vaccine may be only partially effective

The show-cause notice warned that DRAP will initiate unilateral action if no response is submitted.

Earlier, the Punjab government had sought an explanation from the UHS on clinical trials.

Comments

comments