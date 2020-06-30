UK bans PIA over ‘fake’ licences scandal

ISLAMABAD: In line with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) decision, the United Kingdom (UK) Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday suspended the authorization for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate in the country over the alleged fake licences scandal, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of UK CAA, the authority has suspended the flights of PIA to and from London, Birmingham and Manchester.

He maintained that the CAA, under its law, bound to follow the EASA’s decisions.

Earlier today, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had announced to suspend Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations for Europe over safety concerns.

Read More: PIA flights to Europe suspended for six months

The suspension will come into force from Wednesday and will remain in place for six months. All PIA flights to Europe will remain suspended after the order as the national flag carrier had asked passengers to either refund their tickets or extend them for a later date.

Speaking over the development, a PIA spokesman had said that they were in touch with the European authorities over the matter. “We are taking measures to allay their concerns,” he had said while hoping that the suspension would be lifted soon.

Comments

comments